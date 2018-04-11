Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (ROUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.99% of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,336. Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

