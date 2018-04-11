Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $388.63. 589,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,586. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $308.30 and a 1-year high of $435.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $36,574.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

