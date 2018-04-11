Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $391,000 Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Stryker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 55,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stryker by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,306 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $214,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 2,984 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $479,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 942,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,162. The stock has a market cap of $58,837.53, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price target on Stryker from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/financial-advocates-investment-management-takes-391000-position-in-stryker-co-syk-updated-updated-updated.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.