Financial Analysis: AeroVironment (AVAV) versus Boeing (BA)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AeroVironment and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Boeing 0 9 15 0 2.63

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential downside of 17.92%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $368.59, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Volatility & Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Boeing pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AeroVironment does not pay a dividend. Boeing pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boeing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 10.50% 9.15% 8.23% Boeing 8.78% -11,050.62% 8.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $264.87 million 4.91 $12.47 million $0.54 100.63 Boeing $93.39 billion 2.06 $8.20 billion $12.04 27.17

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AeroVironment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boeing beats AeroVironment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense (DoD). The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles (EVs), and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, data analytics and information-based services, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. This segment also provides supply chain management and engineering support services; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services, that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

