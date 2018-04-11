Financial Contrast: Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) vs. Its Rivals

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) is one of 13 public companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Contura Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy’s peers have a beta of -2.06, indicating that their average stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Contura Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contura Energy Competitors 136 331 479 29 2.41

Contura Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Contura Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion $154.52 million 6.89 Contura Energy Competitors $1.90 billion $166.44 million -4.95

Contura Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Contura Energy Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Contura Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

