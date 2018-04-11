Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) is one of 12 public companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cray to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray -34.10% -8.51% -6.11% Cray Competitors -3.88% 8.65% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cray Competitors 122 717 2384 62 2.73

Cray presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cray is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Cray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cray and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cray $392.51 million -$133.82 million -21.53 Cray Competitors $26.48 billion $3.71 billion 83.51

Cray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cray has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cray’s rivals have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cray rivals beat Cray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of Cray XC series supercomputers, including Cray XC40, Cray XC50, and Cray XC50-AC; Cray CS series supercomputers comprises Cray CS500 and Cray CS-Storm; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class big data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising cray clusterstor storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator, a DataWarp technology that addresses a problem experienced by supercomputing customers. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. Cray Inc. sells its products through direct sales force and a partner network of global and regional resellers. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

