Financial Comparison: AMERCO (UHAL) vs. SP Plus (SP)

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMERCO and SP Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERCO $3.42 billion 1.97 $398.42 million $19.55 17.55 SP Plus $1.59 billion 0.50 $41.20 million $1.70 20.85

AMERCO has higher revenue and earnings than SP Plus. AMERCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SP Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of AMERCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of AMERCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AMERCO has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMERCO and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERCO 22.22% 9.96% 3.08% SP Plus 2.55% 12.87% 4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMERCO and SP Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERCO 0 1 0 0 2.00 SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

SP Plus has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given SP Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SP Plus is more favorable than AMERCO.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites. The Company operates through three segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the operations of AMERCO, U-Haul and Amerco Real Estate Company, and the subsidiaries of U-Haul and Real Estate. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment consists of the operations of Repwest Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, and ARCOA Risk Retention Group. The Life Insurance segment consists of the operations of Oxford Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other. Region One (Urban) encompasses its services in healthcare facilities, municipalities, including government facilities, hotels, commercial real estate, residential communities, retail, colleges and universities, as well as ancillary services such as shuttle and transportation services, valet services, taxi and livery dispatch services. Region Two (Airport transportation) encompasses its services at all major airports, as well as ancillary services, which includes shuttle and transportation services and valet services. Region Three encompasses other operating segments, including USA Parking and event planning, including shuttle and transportation services.

