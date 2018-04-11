Aerohive Networks (HIVE) versus Corning (GLW) Critical Survey

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08% Corning -4.91% 11.63% 6.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Corning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.36 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.39 Corning $10.12 billion 2.32 -$497.00 million $1.72 15.90

Aerohive Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corning. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Corning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aerohive Networks does not pay a dividend. Corning pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aerohive Networks and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Corning 2 5 4 0 2.18

Aerohive Networks currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Corning has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Corning.

Summary

Corning beats Aerohive Networks on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, various digital subscriber line passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media and serum, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

