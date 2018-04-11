Financial Comparison: Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) versus Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Stanley Black & Decker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $977.03 million 2.69 $92.61 million $1.98 28.47 Stanley Black & Decker $12.75 billion 1.82 $1.23 billion $7.45 20.23

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Simpson Manufacturing. Stanley Black & Decker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simpson Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simpson Manufacturing and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stanley Black & Decker 0 3 14 0 2.82

Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $179.87, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 9.48% 9.64% 8.30% Stanley Black & Decker 9.62% 15.89% 5.91%

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Simpson Manufacturing on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors for wood framing and cold formed steel applications; screws, tools, and products for deck, fascia, and drywall applications; mechanical anchors and epoxy adhesives; fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products; and decorative hardware and connectors for outdoor living spaces. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Tools & Storage, Security and Industrial. Its Tools & Storage segment consists of the Power Tools and Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage businesses. Its Security segment consists of the Convergent Security Solutions and Mechanical Access Solutions businesses. Its Industrial segment consists of the Engineered Fastening and Infrastructure businesses. It offers brands, such as SIDCHROME, AeroScout, DEWALT, Newell Tools and Craftsman, Irwin, Lenox, Craftsman, BLACK+DECKER, SONITROL, Warren, GRIPCO, Porter-Cable, BOSTITCH and WanderGuard.

