Hawaiian (HA) & ANA (ALNPY) Head to Head Analysis

Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ANA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian 13.51% 36.52% 10.54% ANA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian and ANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.73 $364.04 million $5.64 6.76 ANA $16.33 billion 0.80 $919.09 million N/A N/A

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian.

Dividends

Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ANA does not pay a dividend. Hawaiian pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 5 5 0 2.25 ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than ANA.

Summary

Hawaiian beats ANA on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company for Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. The company through its subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States, and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia and Asia. It offers non-stop service to Hawaii from more U.S. gateway cities and also provides daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian Holdings is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Other segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in domestic and international passenger operations; cargo and mail operations; and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment engages in air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger and ground handling services, aircraft and vehicle maintenance services, cargo and logistics, catering, contact center, and other services. The Travel Services segment engages in airline ticketing; and planning and selling branded travel packages. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation, semiconductors and electronic components, paper, pulp, and food products; provides advertising agency services; and operates an online shopping site. This segment is also involved in in-store and non-store retailing business. The company also innovates and operates IT systems; and engages in express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

