Comparing Cellcom Israel (CEL) & Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cellcom Israel does not pay a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 12 10 0 2.45 Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $54.24, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 23.88% 48.97% 6.05% Cellcom Israel 2.92% 8.02% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $126.03 billion 1.56 $30.10 billion $3.74 12.71 Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.63 $33.00 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.