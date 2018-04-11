Financial Contrast: Teladoc (TDOC) versus Concord Medical Services (CCM)

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Teladoc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc -45.77% -20.95% -13.11% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teladoc and Concord Medical Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc $233.28 million 10.61 -$106.78 million ($1.65) -24.30 Concord Medical Services $65.54 million 2.11 -$37.71 million ($0.87) -3.67

Concord Medical Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc. Teladoc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concord Medical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc and Concord Medical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc 0 4 12 0 2.75 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc presently has a consensus price target of $41.93, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Teladoc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teladoc is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

Concord Medical Services beats Teladoc on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc. is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation. As of July 17, 2017, it served over 7,500 employers, health plans, health systems and other entities. As of July 17, 2017, these clients collectively purchased access to its solution for more than 20 million Members. As of December 31, 2016, it had over 30 health plans as Clients. Its solutions consist of an integrated technology platform, Provider network, consumer engagement strategies and entrenched distribution channels.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services through the use of medical equipment comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions, as well as CT scanners and ECT scanners for diagnostic imaging. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as consulting services; sells medical equipment; and researches and develops medical technology. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 95 cooperative centers based in 57 hospitals in 49 cities across 19 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

