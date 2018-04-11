Critical Review: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Welltower pays out 82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 63.06% 8.70% 3.70% Welltower 12.13% 4.35% 2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 11.30 $45.61 million N/A N/A Welltower $4.32 billion 4.65 $522.77 million $4.21 12.82

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 2 8 4 0 2.14

Welltower has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Welltower on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

