Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 500 Shares of United Co.s Limited (UNC) Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$101.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$100.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,030.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,001.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.90 per share, with a total value of C$82,320.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$100.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$99.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,991.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$99.80 per share, with a total value of C$79,840.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$100.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00.

Shares of UNC stock opened at C$99.87 on Wednesday. United Co.s Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.22 and a 1 year high of C$106.49.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 84.59% and a return on equity of 24.09%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

