Financial Engines (FNGN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News coverage about Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Financial Engines earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.611899711665 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FNGN opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Financial Engines has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,033.73, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Financial Engines will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNGN. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,586 shares in the company, valued at $545,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,128 shares of company stock worth $800,411 over the last ninety days. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

