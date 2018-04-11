Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Stake Lowered by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,614,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,864,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,305,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,554,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,235,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the 4th quarter valued at $8,276,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Financial Engines stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2,033.73, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Financial Engines has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Financial Engines will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $800,411 over the last three months. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Engines Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

