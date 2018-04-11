Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205,983 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 230.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,450 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,969 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,047 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

