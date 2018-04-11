Financial Review: American Equity Investment Life (AEL) vs. Its Peers

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Equity Investment Life to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 4.49% 10.65% 0.48% American Equity Investment Life Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion $174.64 million 9.33 American Equity Investment Life Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.88

American Equity Investment Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. American Equity Investment Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 2 0 2.33 American Equity Investment Life Competitors 316 1124 1511 83 2.45

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life peers beat American Equity Investment Life on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

