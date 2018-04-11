Financial Review: DistributionNOW (DNOW) and Its Rivals

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DistributionNOW to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DistributionNOW and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DistributionNOW 0 6 4 0 2.40 DistributionNOW Competitors 146 873 862 20 2.40

DistributionNOW currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given DistributionNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DistributionNOW is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DistributionNOW and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DistributionNOW -1.96% -2.46% -1.68% DistributionNOW Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Volatility and Risk

DistributionNOW has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DistributionNOW’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DistributionNOW and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DistributionNOW $2.65 billion -$52.00 million -41.93 DistributionNOW Competitors $3.65 billion -$224.01 million 17.69

DistributionNOW’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DistributionNOW. DistributionNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of DistributionNOW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DistributionNOW peers beat DistributionNOW on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DistributionNOW Company Profile

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DistributionNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DistributionNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.