Financial Review: Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) vs. Autohome (ATHM)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: LTRPA) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.57 billion 0.50 -$397.00 million N/A N/A Autohome $954.49 million 11.71 $307.64 million $2.63 35.97

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 0 4 0 3.00

Autohome has a consensus target price of $74.95, indicating a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -25.30% 28.65% 20.35% Autohome 32.35% 25.51% 17.72%

Summary

Autohome beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip. The company manages and operates 20 other travel media brands, providing travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; offers click-based advertising and display-based advertising services; and provides subscription-based advertising products to hotels, B&Bs, and other specialty lodging properties. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. In addition, the company supplier costumes, accessories, seasonal décor, and party supplies Celebrate Express Websites; and provides vacation rental services through various Websites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

