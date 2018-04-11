Head-To-Head Comparison: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Marine Products (MPX)

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marine Products and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00

Marine Products presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.27%. Given Marine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marine Products is more favorable than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 7.22% 29.88% 21.11% American Public Education 7.06% 7.59% 6.43%

Dividends

Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Public Education does not pay a dividend. Marine Products pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Products and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $267.32 million 1.81 $19.30 million $0.60 23.28 American Public Education $299.25 million 2.29 $21.12 million $1.29 32.48

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Marine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Products has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Products beats American Public Education on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. The company sells its products to a network of 161 domestic and 92 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

