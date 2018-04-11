Head to Head Contrast: Avon Products (AVP) and Shiseido (SSDOY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS: SSDOY) and Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avon Products has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Avon Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Avon Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Avon Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.97 billion 2.97 $202.92 million $1.44 46.18 Avon Products $5.72 billion 0.22 $22.00 million $0.06 47.83

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Avon Products. Shiseido is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avon Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Avon Products does not pay a dividend. Shiseido pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Avon Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.18% 15.66% 6.89% Avon Products 0.38% -6.19% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shiseido and Avon Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Avon Products 2 3 1 0 1.83

Avon Products has a consensus price target of $2.42, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Avon Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avon Products is more favorable than Shiseido.

Summary

Shiseido beats Avon Products on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs. The Japan Business segment is also engaged in the production and sale of non-Shiseido-brand products and mail-order products, and other businesses. The Company’s Global Business segment covers the overseas cosmetics business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the domestic and overseas professional business, which includes the production and sale of beauty salon products and other businesses. In addition, the Company is involved in the restaurant business.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives, who are independent contractors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.