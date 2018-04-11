Comparing Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) & Infoblox (NYSE:BLOX)

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE: BKFS) and Infoblox (NYSE:BLOX) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Knight Financial Services and Infoblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Financial Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Infoblox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Knight Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Black Knight Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Knight Financial Services is more favorable than Infoblox.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight Financial Services and Infoblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Financial Services 13.57% N/A N/A Infoblox -11.94% -17.84% -9.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Knight Financial Services and Infoblox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infoblox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Infoblox shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Infoblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Knight Financial Services beats Infoblox on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Financial Services Company Profile

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Technology segment provides applications and services, such as servicing technology and origination technology. Its Data and Analytics segment offers data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries. These solutions include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions.

Infoblox Company Profile

Infoblox Inc. (Infoblox) is a United States-based company, which delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers across the world. The Company’s products include core network services, such as domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP), Internet protocol address manager (IPAM) data documentation initiative (DDI); Private Cloud/Virtualization; Public/Hybrid Cloud; Reporting and Analytics, and Network Insight. Its products also include DNS, such as DNS Firewall, Advanced DNS Protection, Threat Insight and Active Trust, and network automation, such as NetMRI. Its solutions include information technology (IT) compliance and digital economy. It offers solutions for Microsoft and Infoblox, Internet protocol version 6 (IPv6) readiness and cybersecurity ecosystem. It supports offerings, such as Infoblox BloxCare Premium and Elite Maintenance programs, as well as its optional Technical Account Manager service.

