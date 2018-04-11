Financial Survey: Cameco (CCJ) vs. Peninsula Energy (PENMF)

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cameco and Peninsula Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 3 0 2 0 1.80 Peninsula Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cameco presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.68%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 3.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -9.72% 1.24% 0.79% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cameco and Peninsula Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.66 billion 2.37 -$158.09 million $0.12 83.08 Peninsula Energy $5.77 million 7.25 N/A N/A N/A

Peninsula Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

Dividends

Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peninsula Energy does not pay a dividend. Cameco pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats Peninsula Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited explores for, develops, and mines uranium properties in the United States. It also explores molybdenum and gold ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Lance uranium projects that are located in Wyoming, the United States. It also jointly holds interest in the Karoo uranium exploration projects, which are situated in the Karoo Basin, South Africa; and RakiRaki Gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

