Financial Survey: Green Bancorp (GNBC) & Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ: GNBC) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 17.90% 9.84% 1.07% Shinhan Financial Group 16.99% 8.63% 0.68%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Green Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Green Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Green Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Green Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Green Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 4.42 $34.13 million $1.21 18.72 Shinhan Financial Group $17.19 billion 1.16 $2.63 billion $9.87 4.25

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.