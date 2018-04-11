Analyzing Lawson Products (LAWS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF)

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lawson Products has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Lawson Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.51 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.73 $29.68 million $0.51 49.41

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59%

Risk and Volatility

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lawson Products beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNI-LITE INDS CAN

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

