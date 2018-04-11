Financial Survey: Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) versus Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 72.70% 8.38% 4.48% Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $32.17 million 8.54 $23.38 million $1.41 12.14 Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans. It may also invest in debt of public companies that are thinly traded or in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in senior loans. It invests in privately held the United States middle-market companies. Its investment activities are managed by Solar Capital Partners, LLC (Solar Capital Partners or the Investment Advisor).

About Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

