Head to Head Comparison: Inter Parfums (IPAR) & Symrise (SYIEY)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Symrise does not pay a dividend. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Symrise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Symrise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Symrise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million 2.55 $41.59 million $1.33 36.32 Symrise $3.38 billion N/A $305.48 million N/A N/A

Symrise has higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inter Parfums and Symrise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Symrise 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Symrise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Symrise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturer of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. The Flavor segment develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients used in the production of foods, beverages, and health products. The Nutrition segments develops, produces, and sells functional ingredients and other solutions for use in foods, beverages, pet foods, aquacultures, and cosmetics. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

