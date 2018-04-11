Finisar (FNSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Finisar reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNSR. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Finisar from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Finisar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $568,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,329. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Finisar by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 124,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Finisar by 153.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Finisar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 51.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 144,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 3,401,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,934. Finisar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,759.42, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

