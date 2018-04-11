FY2018 EPS Estimates for Finish Line, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FINL)

Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) – B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Finish Line in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finish Line’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

NASDAQ FINL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.80, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Finish Line has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Finish Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Finish Line by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Finish Line by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,108,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Finish Line’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

