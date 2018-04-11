First Bancorp (FBP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.379095336146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 1,150,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,364.71, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

