First Bancorp (FBP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Bancorp worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,364.71, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

