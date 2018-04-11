Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.34 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

BUSE stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,449.55, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/first-busey-co-buse-stake-lessened-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.