First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, FIG Partners lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

First Community stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 9,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. First Community had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. analysts predict that First Community will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Community news, Director Richard K. Bogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 136.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 528.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

