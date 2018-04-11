1,160 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,098,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 434,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,014,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 155,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $98,180.79, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

