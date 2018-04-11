First Majestic Silver (FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,707. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.20 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 91.69%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

