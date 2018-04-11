First Merchants Co. (FRME) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of First Merchants worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2,052.01, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $94,529.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $2,661. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Merchants Co. (FRME) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/first-merchants-co-frme-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.