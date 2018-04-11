First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.44 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $160.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the lowest is $159.20 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $155.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $160.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.10 million to $679.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $737.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 423,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,109. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,495.87, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $137,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

