First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News articles about First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Midwest Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.5423816486852 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,162. The company has a market cap of $2,503.08, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Sander sold 42,328 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,105,184.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,183.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

