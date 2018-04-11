First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,750,246,000 after acquiring an additional 834,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,393,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,067,559,000 after acquiring an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,854,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,367,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,966,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Instinet cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,893,801. The stock has a market cap of $862,835.94, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

