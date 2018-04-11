First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 32,911 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $73,480,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP David J. Deno sold 66,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,646,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 212,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $5,272,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,240,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,201 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,912 over the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,294.51, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

