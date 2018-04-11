First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 224.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1,109.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 378,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,557. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.38, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $757.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 13.55%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Welding bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CTB shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

