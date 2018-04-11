First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.21 Million Position in Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Lodging worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,182,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 221,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,682.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Chesapeake Lodging has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Lodging had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.73%.

About Chesapeake Lodging

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

