First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,168 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,194.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

