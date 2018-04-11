First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (FTHI) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

