Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (FEX) Share Price

Media coverage about First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.348489545261 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 87,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,458. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1221 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

