First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (FTC) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (NASDAQ:FTC) by 232.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,992,000.

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

