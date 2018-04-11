First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 10.28% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. 11,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

