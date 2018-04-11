First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0637449817214 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

