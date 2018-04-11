First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (FXU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,535,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter.

FXU stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

